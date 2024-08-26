Around 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines tackle fire in Blackwall, east London
Around 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines are responding to a fire in Blackwall, east London, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said.
The LFB reposted a video of black smoke billowing out of a multi-storey tower block at New Providence Wharf, a residential and commercial development area near the Blackwall tunnel, on X.