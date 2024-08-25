Week-long illegal working crackdown sees 75 detained

Immigration Enforcement officers have detained 75 suspected illegal workers as part of a week-long crackdown.

Officers visited more than 225 businesses in the past week, particularly car washes, with 122 receiving civil penalties for employing illegal workers, the Home Office said.

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, said: “It is completely wrong that dodgy employers can work hand-in-glove with the smuggling gangs who risk people’s lives to bring them here illegally and push them into off-the-books employment.

“These workers are sold complete lies by the gangs before being made to live and work in appalling conditions for a pittance. We are determined to put a stop to this, which is exactly why we have launched crackdowns such as this.

“While this operation marks an important step forward, our commitment to tackling this issue is ongoing. We will ensure those who break the rules face the full force of the law.”

Officials said illegal workers were often kept in “squalid” conditions, paid below the minimum wage and forced to work long hours, while their employers undercut their competitors and often did not pay their fair share of taxes.

Businesses found to be employing people illegally face fines of up to £45,000 per worker for the first offence and up to £60,000 per worker for repeat offenders.

Ms Cooper announced plans for Immigration Enforcement to “intensify” operations over the summer shortly after coming to office in July as part of Labour’s plans to improve border security.

On Wednesday, she said she wanted to use the next six months to achieve the highest rate of removals since 2018 of people with no right to be in the UK and announced a new “intelligence-driven” plan to tackle businesses employing people illegally.

Eddy Montgomery, director of enforcement, compliance and crime at Immigration Enforcement, said: “This week’s operation shows how dedicated the Home Office is to protecting vulnerable people and holding employers accountable.

“We’re dedicated to stopping exploitation by criminal gangs, ensuring vulnerable people receive the correct support and make sure that those who break the law face serious consequences.

“I’m incredibly proud of our teams across the country for their hard work and teamwork in preparing for and conducting this national operation.”