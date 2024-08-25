In Pictures: Children steal the show at Notting Hill Carnival

Festival fans young and old were out in west London on Sunday to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Notting Hill Carnival.

Sunday’s focus was children and families, with hundreds of youngsters dressed in bright colours dancing along the parade route to the sounds of the steel drums.

Every Sunday of the August bank holiday is dedicated to children and families (Jeff Moore/PA)

Hours are spent creating the lavish and eye-catching designs (Jeff Moore/PA)

Feathers were a key component of many of the costumes (Jeff Moore/PA)

The carnival is Europe’s biggest street party, with around a million people expected to attend over the bank holiday weekend.

The festival celebrates Caribbean culture (Jeff Moore/PA)

A collective of angels showed off their blue and white wings (Jeff Moore/PA)

A group of dancers had silky wings to create a spectacle (Jeff Moore/PA)

Music is a big part of the festivities, with steel drum and brass bands providing the music for the dancers along the parade route.

Kinetika Bloco taking part in the Children’s Day parade (Jeff Moore/PA)