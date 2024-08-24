Italian prosecutor announces manslaughter investigation over yacht sinking

A manslaughter investigation has been opened into the deaths of seven people in the sinking of a luxury yacht off the coast of Sicily, an Italian prosecutor said.

British tech mogul Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah were among six people recovered after the Bayesian superyacht sank near Porticello at about 5am local time on Monday.

The body of Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working as a chef on the superyacht, was recovered at the scene on Monday.

Ambrogio Cartosio during the press conference (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ambrogio Cartosio, public prosecutor of nearby town Termini Imerese, said in a press conference at the town’s court on Saturday that his office has opened an initial investigation into manslaughter and negligent shipwreck, according to a translation.

He added that they are conducting an investigation against unknown persons.

Asked whether the crew will remain in Sicily, Mr Cartosio said: “There’s no obligation but they should be available for the investigation.”

The prosecutor in charge of the case, Raffaele Cammarano, was asked about the vessel’s crew undergoing alcohol and drug testing, and said officials were trying to conduct those tests.

Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judy Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo were also recovered from the wreckage.

The family of Mr Lynch and Hannah have paid tribute to their loved ones, saying: “The Lynch family is devastated, in shock and is being comforted and supported by family and friends.

“Their thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy.

“They would like to sincerely thank the Italian coastguard, emergency services and all those who helped in the rescue.

“Their one request now is that their privacy be respected at this time of unspeakable grief.”

The Lynch family also issued a photograph of Mr Lynch and Hannah.

Hannah’s sister Esme paid her own tribute, saying: “Hannah often burst into my bedroom and lay down with me.

“Sometimes beaming with a smile, sometimes cheeky, sometimes for advice.

“No matter what, she brought boundless love to me.

“She was endlessly caring, passionately mad, unintentionally hilarious and the most amazing, supportive and joyful sister and best friend to me.

“And on top of all this, she had even more love to give endlessly to all her friends and passion to give to her incredible studies and goals.

“She is my little angel, my star.”

Vincenzo Zagarola, of the Italian Coastguard, previously said the search for Hannah was not “easy or quick”, comparing the sunken yacht with an “18-storey building full of water”.

Hannah and Mike Lynch (Family Handout/PA)

The bodies of all six missing passengers were taken to shore in the small fishing village of Porticello, about 11 miles from the Sicilian capital Palermo.

Of the 22 passengers and crew on board, 15, including Mr Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, were rescued after escaping on to a lifeboat.

The boat trip was a celebration of Mr Lynch’s acquittal in a fraud case in the US.

The businessman, who founded software giant Autonomy in 1996, was cleared in June of carrying out a massive fraud relating to its 11 billion dollar (£8.64 billion) sale to US company Hewlett Packard.