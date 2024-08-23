Police say all dogs captured after suspected mauling of man in back garden

Police have confirmed they are not searching for any more dogs after detaining two they believe attacked a man who was found dead in the back garden of a property in Birmingham.

A 33-year-old man, who was looking after his brother’s dogs, was found dead in Hereford Close, Rubery, on Wednesday with dog bite mark injuries, West Midlands Police said.

Officers believe the man was attacked by at least one dog.

A post-mortem examination found the man died as a result of injuries consistent with being bitten by a dog, the force added.

The force said specialist dog handlers detained two dogs at around 9.30am on Friday near Merritts Hill following information from the public.

Both have been taken into kennels for further assessment.

Their breeds are unknown pending tests which are expected to be concluded next week, police said.

Two dogs had earlier been seized by the force at the scene and are both believed to be American bulldogs.

Police had previously said there were “potentially” three dogs on the loose but confirmed on Friday they were not searching for any more.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote log 1149 of August 22.