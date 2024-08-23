Met promises ‘very significant policing presence’ at Notting Hill Carnival

Around 7,000 police officers will be on duty at the Notting Hill Carnival this weekend, the Metropolitan Police have said, after eight people were stabbed at last year’s event.

Around a million people are expected to take part in the annual west London celebration.

Police officers were assaulted and 275 arrests made during the event in 2023, prompting politicians to call for changes.

Workmen attach boards to windows of a shop (Aaron Chown/PA)

Then-prime minister Rishi Sunak said violence during the event showed the need for police and the courts to be given tougher powers to tackle so-called “zombie knives” and machetes, and the Conservative Party’s London mayoral candidate, Susan Hall, suggested the carnival be held in a park rather than along streets.

Protective boards have been attached to some buildings in the area in anticipation.

Commander Charmain Brenyah, the Met’s spokesperson for the carnival, said the force had spent months planning with organisers.

“Having grown up not far from where carnival takes place, I have many happy memories,” Ms Brenyah said.

“Sadly, however, we know that for a minority of people, carnival is an opportunity to commit crime or to seek out violent confrontation.

“As a police officer on duty in previous years, I’ve seen both the carnival I experienced in my youth, but also the other side of the same event when, later in the day, the atmosphere changes in some parts, with floats and costumes giving way to serious violence.”

In the past two years there have been more than 500 arrests, 15 stabbings including one death, and more than 125 police officers assaulted.

“It is for that reason that anyone going to carnival will see a very significant policing presence,” Ms Brenyah said.

Met officers, who will be drawn from local policing teams as well as specialist units, will be supported by colleagues from the City of London Police and the British Transport Police, she said.

“Officers will be maintaining a vigilant presence in and around carnival in an effort to identify and intervene against anyone intent on committing violence.

“They will use their search powers where there are grounds to do so in order to take weapons off the streets.”

Performers taking part in the 2023 Notting Hill Carnival (Lucy North/PA)

The event’s busy streets and dense crowds give sexual offenders more opportunities to target women and girls, Ms Brenyah said.

“We would urge anyone who is the victim of such an offence, or who witnesses it, to tell an officer as soon as possible so we can offer support and gather the best evidence.

“Once again this year, the charity Safer Spaces will be setting up zones across the event to provide a place of rest or refuge for women and girls.

“Anyone who, for whatever reason, does not feel comfortable approaching an officer can seek support from the Safer Spaces team.”

Organisers said previously they “deplore all acts of violence” and will “continue to work hard with our partners to protect Notting Hill Carnival and the people who make it so special”.

The event is one of the longest-running street parties in the UK and celebrates Caribbean culture with vividly costumed performers taking part in a parade through the streets with dancing and music.