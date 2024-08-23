Man dies following water rescue at Co Cork beach

A man has died following an incident at a beach in Co Cork.

Irish emergency services responded after a number of people got into difficulty in the water at Inch Strand in Whitegate on Friday afternoon.

Gardai said a man, aged in his 50s, died.

“A man, aged in his 50s, was removed from the water. He was later pronounced deceased,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“Arrangements will now be made for a post mortem and the local coroner has been notified.”