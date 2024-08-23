Man charged with murdering parcel delivery driver in Leeds

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murdering a parcel delivery driver who died as he tried to stop his van being stolen in Leeds.

Mark Ross, of Conference Road, Armley, Leeds, will appear before magistrates in the city on Friday after he was charged in relation to the death of 42-year-old Claudiu-Carol Kondor, West Yorkshire Police said.

Mr Kondor was pronounced dead at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, on Tuesday evening after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.

The force said a 24-year-old man who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

A woman, who was arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.