What the papers say – August 22

The discovery of five bodies in the search for six people missing after a superyacht sank off the Sicilian coast dominates Thursday’s front pages.

The sinking of the Bayesian leads the front pages of the Daily Express and Daily Mail. The luxury vessel disappeared after getting caught in bad weather on Monday.

The Times says rescuers pried open doors with a hydraulic jack to find five of the bodies, but a sixth person remains missing. It is believed four bodies have been brought to shore.

In political news, the Financial Times spells out plans from the public sector union to pressure the Government to make up for a decade of “real-term salary cuts”.

Clean water campaigner Fergeal Sharkey says Labour has “no real plan” to fix the UK sewage crisis, according to the i.

The Daily Mirror leads on a police probe following the deaths of a mother and her three children in an alleged arson attack.

The Guardian reports foreign cybercriminals could be extradited as part of a crackdown on the number of young people being blackmailed for sextortion.

In international news, The Independent says Ukraine launched its largest drone attack on Moscow in its latest attempt to “bring the war to Russia”.

The Daily Telegraph says a breakthrough Alzheimer’s drug, hailed “the beginning of the end” of the disease, is being given the green light in the UK.

An MP backs a bid for Taylor Swift to be awarded the Freedom of London after boosting the country’s finances during her tour, the Metro reports.

Lastly, the Daily Star splashes on claims a man was bitten by a 12ft python while sitting on the toilet in Thailand.