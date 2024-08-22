Tributes paid to ‘beautiful’ mother and children who died in Bradford fire

The family of a mother and three children who died in a house fire in Bradford have paid tribute to their “beautiful” loved ones.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, died at the scene and her three children, Denisty, nine, Oscar, five, and Aubree Birtle, 22 months, died from their injuries in hospital.

West Yorkshire Police said the incident on Wednesday is believed to be “domestic related” and confirmed a 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder is in a critical condition in hospital.

He is the ex-partner of a woman who was visiting the family.

In a statement issued via the force, the family said the loss of “our B” and the children, referred to as “Chuch, Oggy and Strawberry”, had brought “unimaginable sadness and grief”.

The tribute read: “Our B was the life and soul of the party, music was a big part of her life, she loved music, singing and dancing, she would always be singing and dancing with Chuch (Denisty), Oggy (Oscar) and Strawberry (Aubree).

“B was always a really happy, joyful, bubbly beautiful woman, who cared for everyone and was loved by everyone, her kids were everything to her, her whole life. Oggy had the cheekiest smile, he was cheeky but he was a shy boy, Strawbs was shy and bashful with big blue eyes and blonde hair and Chuch was a beautiful, confident, outgoing and creative young girl.

“We are still trying to comprehend what has happened to our beautiful family. No words can describe how we are feeling and no words could ever make up for the profound loss we are now faced with.

“We are overwhelmed and grateful for all the support and kind words we are receiving, but we ask as a family if we can be given the respect and privacy so we can try to come to terms with the unimaginable sadness and grief of this tragic loss of our beautiful family.

“Also our thoughts and support for the father of our three babies. Please allow him peace to grieve and come to terms with the loss of his family.”

The children’s father, Jonathan, also released a statement which read: “I am absolutely distraught at the sudden loss of my fiancee, Bryonie and our three beautiful children.

Emergency services in Westbury Road, Bradford, following the house fire (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Bryonie and I were together for a long time, and we had a good life together.

“She was a beautiful woman and a loving mother to Oscar, Aubree and Denisty.

“I loved them with all my heart and if I had the chance, I would take their place in a heartbeat. I cannot imagine life without them.

“They will never be forgotten and will always be in my heart.”

Addressing rumours circulating online, West Yorkshire Police said uniformed officers had visited the address last month due to an “unrelated matter” and confirmed it would not be making a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 107 of August 21, or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity.