Girl, 14, achieved grade 9 in French GCSE after taking exam two years early

A 14-year-old girl who achieved a grade 9 in GCSE French after taking the exam two years early is celebrating her result with other older pupils at Portsmouth Grammar School.

Marie, from Southsea – whose mother is French, said that she had to work hard on the writing element of the test.

She said: “I’m really happy, I’m proud of my result because I put a lot of work into it. I put a lot of effort into the writing as the reading and speaking came more naturally to me.”

Sawsene Belaiche, 16, from Portsmouth, achieved 10 grade 9s and an A in additional maths and hopes eventually to go to Cambridge University to study chemical engineering after her A-levels.

Sawsene Belaiche, 16, achieved straight grade 9s at Portsmouth Grammar School (PA)

She said: “I’m really happy, I worked really hard for it and it paid off, I couldn’t be happier.”

She added: “I always strive to do the best I can.”

Anna Heseltine, who achieved 10 grade 9s and one grade 7, said: “I feel good as I have worked hard for it.”

Anna Heseltine celebrated getting her results with brother Finn at Portsmouth Grammar School (PA)

The 16-year-old said that she would go on to study English literature, maths and German at A-level.

Harry Dixon, 16, from Portsmouth, achieved eight grade 9s and two grade 8s as well as an A in additional maths and will go on to study biology, chemistry, maths and music at A-level.

He said: “I’m really pleased and thought I was going to do alright. I put a lot of effort into the mocks which meant I was less nervous.”

James Wilkinson (left) and Harry Dixon (right) say their hard work paid off for their GCSE results at Portsmouth Grammar School (PA)

James Wilkinson, 16, from Arundel, West Sussex, achieved nine grade 9s and one grade 8 and will go on to study physics, chemistry, maths and further maths.

He said: “I am overall quite pleased but slightly disappointed with my English result, but I have to move forward.

“I put a lot of work into the exams, substantially more than the mocks as I felt I could level up my game.”