Cold water swimming needs to be made safer for women, study finds

Cold water swimming is growing in popularity among women but more support is needed to make wild bathing sites safer and more accessible, a study has found.

A team of researchers, led by experts from University College London (UCL), surveyed 1,114 women in the UK between the ages of 16 and 80 about their habits in relation to cold water swimming.

Of those who participate in wild swimming, a majority (64%) said they usually did so in the sea and most (89%) said they swam all year around.

The researchers also found that menopausal women who regularly swim in cold water reported significant improvements to their physical and mental symptoms, while the activity was also found to improve menstrual symptoms.

There has been a surge in popularity in wild swimming in recent years (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But the team warned that there are risks that can be exacerbated by the swimming environment, including the increased likelihood of gastroenteritis and other infections due to pollution in UK waters.

Lead author Professor Joyce Harper, from UCL, said: “This could be avoidable with better monitoring of sites.”

Designated bathing waters in the UK are typically monitored during the summer months – from May to September – although many do not meet the prescribed standards and researchers believe this may be worse for undesignated sites.

Co-author Dr Mark Harper, from the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Exercising in nature, with a community, is a combination that should be encouraged. However, it is currently not well supported.

“For example, in the UK, the Government bathing-water quality website only runs from May to September, ignoring the winter months where heavy rainfall and consequent sewage overflow most commonly occur.

Many women have hailed the benefits of cold water swimming (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Globally we should be ensuring that cold water swimming is accessible and safe.”

The researchers are calling for the UK Government, water companies, the Environment Agency, and others across the world, to improve the safety and accessibility of open water for people who like to swim outdoors.

Co-author Professor Sasha Roseneil, from the University of Sussex, said: “In recent years cold water swimming has become a passion for many thousands of women across the UK, bringing numerous benefits to well-being.

“Whilst the free and unregulated nature of swimming in open water is part of its attraction, it is time for the Government and regulators to pay serious attention to the quality of our rivers, lakes and seas, to protect both swimmers today, and the ecosystems of these precious natural resources for the future.”

The research, published in Women’s Health, was carried out in collaboration with researchers from the University of Portsmouth, University of Sussex, University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, University of Plymouth and Bournemouth University.

PA has contacted the Environment Department (Defra) for comment.