Woman arrested in probe into Belfast disorder
Published
A woman has been arrested by police investigating disorder linked with anti-immigration protests in Belfast.
The 42-year-old has been charged with disorderly behaviour and two counts of obstructing traffic in a public place.
She is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on September 17.
“As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS,” a police spokesperson added.
Some 42 people have now been arrested by officers investigating rioting earlier this month which came after anti-immigration protests.
There have been 33 people charged in the same investigation.