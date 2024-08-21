What the papers say – August 21

Desperate searches for tech tycoon Mike Lynch and five other people missing after a luxury yacht sank off the coast of Sicily continue to dominate Wednesday’s newspaper headlines.

The Daily Mail and Daily Express both lead with the latest on rescue operations as divers hunt for Mr Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter and four others who disappeared when the vessel was struck by bad weather on Monday.

Metro reports authorities have been clinging to hopes of finding survivors in small air pockets of the sunken superyacht, but searches have so far yielded no signs of life.

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph leads with a piece on the investigation into the luxury boat’s sinking, with questions about hatches left open on the vessel.

In political news, The Times splashes on warnings for the Prime Minister to drop plans to expand union powers amid concerns it will “stifle growth”.

Labour’s first budget could unveil spending cuts, a benefits crackdown and higher taxes, The Guardian reports.

The i leads on Brexit changes requiring UK citizens to pay a £6 visa-waiver charge for European travel from spring next year.

The Financial Times front page says Rachel Reeves is planning to raise social rents above inflation for the next decade in an effort to boost the number of affordable homes.

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson has delivered a moving farewell as time runs out on his terminal cancer battle, the Daily Mirror reports. The 76-year-old Swede told a new TV documentary while he was scared of dying, he had “lived a good life”.

Lastly, the Daily Star splashes on claims from food “boffins” who say sweet treat Werther’s Originals should be used in meals.