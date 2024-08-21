Ministers intervene and ‘call in’ plans to build on battlefield site

Scottish ministers will decide if controversial plans for a development on part of the Bannockburn battlefield site should go ahead – with the Government intervening after local councillors granted permission.

The Scottish Government has now formally “called in” Stirling Council’s decision last month to approve a trotting track for harness racing on the site.

With the final decision on the development now resting with ministers, conservation charity the National Trust for Scotland urged them to reject the “damaging and unsuitable proposal” – claiming the track would “desecrate one of Scotland’s most significant heritage sites”.

The Battle of Bannockburn, fought in June 1314, famously saw Robert the Bruce and the Scots defeat the English troops led by King Edward II.

The National Trust for Scotland had already objected to the plans, saying the development is “in the vicinity of where Bruce’s army faced off against the vanguard of Edward’s army on the first day of the battle”.

It claimed the trotting track, which would have parking for 200 cars, would “fundamentally alter the experience” of the site, on the outskirts of Stirling, for both current and future generations.

Stuart Brooks, the charity’s director for conservation and policy, said: “The National Trust for Scotland is very pleased to hear that Scottish ministers have listened to our request to call in this damaging and unsuitable development proposal for determination.

“Along with many others, including the local community, we strongly believe that this development should not be allowed to proceed and desecrate one of Scotland’s most significant heritage sites.”

He added that the National Trust for Scotland would “welcome collaboration with Stirling Council, who own the land, and the local community to ensure this last vestige of open battlefield is protected for everyone’s benefit”.

Mr Brooks thanked supporters who have lobbied the Government on the issue, adding: “We hope that Scottish ministers will take heed of the strength of feeling here and ensure that this development is refused.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.