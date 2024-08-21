ITV boss defends Nigel Farage appearing on I’m A Celebrity amid riots criticism

ITV boss Kevin Lygo has defended Reform UK leader Nigel Farage competing on the channel’s reality series I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The MP for Clacton has been accused of making a “deeply irresponsible and dangerous” intervention on the riots in recent weeks.

Mr Farage made remarks on a social media video in which he questioned “whether the truth is being withheld from us” following the killings of three girls in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club this week.

The Duke of Edinburgh meets Kevin Lygo and Katie Rawcliffe (PA)

During the reality show, he also found himself in confrontation with First Dates star Fred Sirieix over their views on Brexit and immigration.

Mr Lygo told the Edinburgh TV Festival: “I think it’s a very industry-focused judgmental attitude… it’s a very broad show… and people can make up their own minds, audiences are sophisticated now, they’re clever.

“They can see what’s going on most of the time.”

He added that they will see if it is “a good idea” to have others politicians on the show.

He also said he is “an elected MP”, when asked about his views on the riots.

“The audience is smart enough to make up their own mind,” he added. “Honestly, it wasn’t meant to offend anyone.”