TV star Phil Donahue remembered by wife Marlo Thomas: ‘I lost my sweetheart’

US daytime talk show star Phil Donahue has been remembered by his wife Marlo Thomas following his death aged 88.

The broadcaster, whose daytime talk show paved the way for the likes of future stars including Oprah Winfrey and Montel Williams, died on Sunday after a long illness.

US actress Thomas shared “one of my favourite photos of Phil and me” which was taken while the couple were on holiday sitting on a moped together.

“I’m sure by now you’ve heard the very sad news that I lost my sweetheart last night, so I know you understand that I’ll be stepping away from this page for a while to take care of myself and the many people who took care of Phil, and held him close to their hearts,” 86-year-old Thomas wrote on Instagram.

“But I didn’t want to disappear without saying thank you for the beautiful messages of love and support that have been coming in all day, and for the wonderful and generous way that you’ve let Phil and me share our life adventure with you over the years.

“As a man who spent his career loving his audiences, Phil got such a kick out of our cozy little community here, and I know he would be very touched by the heartwarming thoughts and memories you’ve been sharing.

“Until I return, I wish you good health and happy days in the company of family and friends, and I hope that you will continue to hold close those you cherish most, just as I was blessed to do with my beloved Phillip.”

Thomas starred in the hit US sitcom Friends, playing the on-screen mother of Jennifer Aniston’s character, having made her name on sitcom That Girl which won her a Golden Globe.

Donahue and Thomas married in 1980.

Dubbed “the king of daytime talk”, Donahue was the first to feature audience participation in a talk show for The Phil Donahue Show – later renamed Donahue.

The programme ran for almost three decades and was popular with female audiences.

“There wouldn’t have been an Oprah Show without Phil Donahue being the first to prove that daytime talk and women watching should be taken seriously,” 70-year-old Winfrey wrote on Instagram.

“He was a pioneer. I’m glad I got to thank him for it.”

Montel Williams also described Donahue as a “true pioneer”.

“Phil Donahue, the godfather of talk shows, forever changed the landscape of television,” the 68-year-old wrote in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile Sex And The City actress Sarah Jessica Parker also shared a photograph of the late TV star on Instagram.

“Phil Donahue, we loved you. Thank you for multiple decades of smart, funny, informative and often very brave television,” the 59-year-old wrote.

“We honour you, your work and your devotion to your audience. To @marlothomas and his family, my sincere condolences.”

Outside of his talk show, Donahue pursued other projects including co-directing the 2006 documentary Body Of War about the Iraq war.