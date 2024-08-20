Sicily superyacht sinking: Who was on board the Bayesian?

Six tourists are missing and feared to have died after a luxury yacht sank after being hit by a tornado off the coast of Sicily.

The yacht, named Bayesian, was carrying 10 crew members and 12 passengers when it capsized at about 5am local time (4am BST) off the coast of Palermo on Monday.

Fifteen people were rescued following the incident.

Here, the PA news agency provides a list of those thought to have been involved so far.

– Mike Lynch

The technology tycoon, who founded software giant Autonomy in 1996, is one of four missing British passengers who are thought to be trapped on the sunken boat.

He was cleared in June of conducting a massive fraud relating to an 11 billion dollar (£8.64 billion) sale to US company Hewlett Packard.

Mr Lynch was made an OBE for services to enterprise in 2006.

Technology tycoon Mike Lynch is one of the missing passengers that was on the boat (Yui Mok/PA)

– Hannah Lynch

Sicily’s civil protection agency told the BBC that the 18-year-old daughter of Mr Lynch was also among those missing.

– Recaldo Thomas

The body recovered from close to where the luxury yacht sank was that of Antiguan-Canadian chef Recaldo Thomas, the Italian coastguard told Sky News.

A spokesperson for the Canadian foreign ministry said they were “aware of reports that a Canadian citizen has died” and said consular officials were in contact with local authorities but declined to offer any further information.

– Jonathan Bloomer

The Morgan Stanley International chairman was confirmed to be among those missing on the yacht by Aki Hussain, the group chief executive of Hiscox, where Mr Bloomer is non-executive chairman.

Mr Bloomer, who is also the former chief executive of global finance group Prudential, was among those to give evidence as a defence witness for Mr Lynch during his trial and media reports suggest the pair are close friends.

Morgan Stanley International chairman Jonathan Bloomer is also among those missing (Hiscox/PA)

– Judy Bloomer

Insurance company Hiscox also confirmed that Mr Bloomer’s wife Judy is among those still missing.

– Christopher Morvillo

The lawyer who worked on Mr Lynch’s case to help secure the tycoon’s acquittal in June is also unaccounted for.

Mr Morvillo is a partner at law firm Clifford Chance, which confirmed he was missing and said it was “deeply saddened” by the yacht’s sinking

– Neda Morvillo

Clifford Chance confirmed the jewellery designer, who is Mr Morvillo’s wife, is also missing.

– Angela Bacares

Mr Lynch’s wife was among the 15 people rescued, according to local media.

– Charlotte Emsley (Golunski)

Ms Emsley, who was rescued after the yacht sank, told la Repubblica she held her one-year-old daughter, Sofia, to stop her from drowning.

The Briton said: “I held her afloat with all my strength, my arms stretched upwards to keep her from drowning.

“It was all dark. In the water I couldn’t keep my eyes open. I screamed for help but all I could hear around me was the screams of others.”

– James Emsley

The British husband of Charlotte Emsley was rescued.

– Sofia Emsley

The baby daughter of Charlotte and James was rescued.

All three family members were taken to hospital for treatment.

– Ayla Ronald

Ms Ronald, a lawyer working for Clifford Chance, was rescued after the yacht sank along with her partner, the law firm said on Tuesday.

Italian emergency services headed out to sea towards the area off the Sicilian coast, where the search continues (Jonathan Brady/PA)

– Sasha Murray

Local media reported the 29-year-old Irish national had been rescued.

– Leo Eppel

The crew member was confirmed to have survived by Italian Coastguard spokesman Vincenzo Zagarola.

– Myin Htun Kyaw

The 39-year-old, who had a Burmese passport, was among those rescued, according to local media.

– Matthew Griffith

Local media reported that Mr Griffith, who was a French citizen, had been rescued.

– James Calfield

The 51-year-old New Zealand national, who according to some reports is the ship’s captain, was rescued after the yacht sank, according to local media.

– Matthew Fletcher

According to local media, the British national was another person thought to have been rescued.

– Leah Randall

A South African crew member on the Bayesian who was rescued after the sinking, the Italian Coastguard confirmed.

– Katja Chicken

The coastguard confirmed Ms Chicken, another South African crew member, also survived the sinking.

– Tus Koopmans

The Daily Mail reported Mr Koopmans was one of the crew members who survived the sinking.

A Dutch foreign ministry spokesperson said a Dutch man had been rescued and was not in life-threatening condition.

– Eaton Parker

Mr Parker was another crew member to be rescued, the Daily Mail reported.

Salvo Cocina of Sicily’s civil protection agency said the yacht’s passengers and crew were from many different countries including the United Kingdom, United States, Antigua, France, Germany, Ireland, Myanmar, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Spain.