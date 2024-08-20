Give pupils ice lollies in science lessons so they have ‘essential’ experiences

Primary school pupils should be given ice lollies in science lessons to ensure learning is grounded in engaging real-life experiences, a coalition of scientific associations has said.

A new primary science curriculum should be introduced which offers a series of “essential experiences” in class so all children have opportunities to relate to scientific concepts, according to a report.

The Royal Society of Chemistry, Institute of Physics, Royal Society of Biology and Association for Science Education have published recommendations for reforming the primary school curriculum in a bid to reduce inequalities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) education.

Eating ice lollies, playing musical instruments and planting vegetables are some of the listed experiences which they suggest children should have by age 11 through science lessons in primary school.

Children with limited first-hand experiences are “undeniably at a disadvantage”, the report suggested.

It said: “This is a fundamental equity issue, and the provision of rich essential experiences for children (particularly in the early and lower primary years) will go some way in addressing this.

“These concrete experiences form a basis from which children can draw evidence for their ideas, making children ready for the more abstract learning they will encounter at secondary school.”

The Government launched its curriculum and assessment review last month, which will be chaired by education expert Professor Becky Francis.

The Department for Education (DfE) has said the views of experts, parents, teachers and leaders will be pivotal to the recommendations of the review, which are due to be published in 2025.

Aylin Ozkan, a teacher and education policy specialist at the Royal Society of Chemistry, said: “One of the recommendations for chemistry is that by the age of 11, all children should start to understand how temperature works and how heating and cooling can change things. What better prop is there for a teacher to help explain this than an ice lolly?

“Essential experiences like this promote learning on a personal level, so we believe they should be part of the curriculum.

“It’s a cheap solution, and will allow children the opportunity to develop their scientific confidence whatever their background – this is exactly what curriculum reform should be aiming to do.”

Charles Tracy, senior adviser in learning and skills at the Institute of Physics, said: “Many children enjoy making noise – but harnessing this in the classroom can help teach the basics of concepts such as pitch and volume. We want to help the review team to make the primary science curriculum as inclusive as possible.

“We are recommending that teachers should be supported to bring global, historical, and societal context into their science lessons and that they should build science capital equitably by giving all students access to genuine scientific experiences that are currently the preserve of a lucky few.”

Lauren McLeod, head of education policy at the Royal Society of Biology, said: “By celebrating green spaces, growing vegetables in the classroom, and visiting the local garden centre children can experience the life-cycles of living things and be involved in making healthy and sustainable choices.

“Not all children have access to a garden or school fields and we want children to experience the world around them while empowering teachers to bring science in to everyday activities.”

Sarah Hannafin, head of policy at school leaders’ union the NAHT, said: “Using real-life scenarios and objects can help bring science to life for pupils, and this happens in schools across the country, even under the current curriculum.

“What is needed is not a whole new Stem curriculum, but to build upon what works best and a reduction in the current bloated programme – time is currently a big issue and there is scope to improve the experience of pupils and teachers by streamlining content.

“The curriculum and assessment review must take a coherent and collective view of the whole curriculum, creating the space and time needed for schools to make it relevant to their pupils, improving engagement and fostering a real love of learning.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “Making science relatable to children’s real-world experiences in a hands-on way is an excellent approach to learning and something that primary schools are pretty good at doing.

“The big challenge for the government’s curriculum review is going to be in making sure that there’s enough time for science alongside English, maths and everything else that primary schools have to deliver. At the moment, timetables can be quite congested because of the range of demands on schools.”

A DfE spokesperson said: “High and rising standards are at the heart of the government’s mission to break down the barriers to opportunity and give every child the best start in life.

“The curriculum and assessment review will bring together leading education experts, leaders and staff, to consider how to ensure young people get the opportunity to access a broad and balanced curriculum, as well as the crucial work and life skills necessary to succeed in both the workplace and throughout their lives.”