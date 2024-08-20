Family of jailed pro-democracy activist hold talks with new UK Government

The family of a jailed British-Egyptian pro-democracy writer hope his release can be secured as the fifth anniversary of his arrest approaches.

Alaa Abd El-Fattah, 42, has been detained since September 29 2019 and in December 2021 was sentenced to five years in prison after being accused of spreading false news.

Mr Abd El-Fattah previously carried out hunger strikes during his detention and his case has also been discussed between the leaders of the UK and Egypt.

The Free Alaa campaign said his sister Mona Seif met with Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer on Monday, the first talks between the family and the new Labour administration.

Ms Seif pressed the case for her brother to be released by September 29 and repeated a request for the family to meet Foreign Secretary David Lammy ahead of that date.

Ms Seif said: “I feel it was a good first meeting.

“Minister Falconer was sympathetic and assured me that my brother’s freedom is a priority to our new Government.

“Of course, it’s too early to tell how this will translate into action, and if 2024 could finally be the year we see Alaa free and an end to our family’s ordeal, but I will borrow Alaa’s words from a letter when he got the news that David Lammy has finally become our Foreign Secretary and say: I’m allowing myself to feel hopeful.”

Mr Abd El-Fattah has spent most of the past decade behind bars in Egypt and is unable to see his young son who lives in Brighton.