Electoral Commission fines Lib Dems after late donation declarations

Election authorities have fined the Liberal Democrats £3,600 for donation-related offences after what a party spokesman described as “honest oversights”.

The five fines, covering 22 offences, were paid by August 2, according to the Electoral Commission.

They followed a probe into the late reporting of some of last year’s donations in quarters two and three, including two Policy Development Grant payments, totalling £437,321.22.

Political parties receive a share of £2 million from Parliament each year as a Policy Development Grant, if they have at least two sitting MPs who have taken the oath of allegiance.

Nine donations were reported late by the Lib Dems (PA)

Jackie Killeen, the election watchdog’s electoral administration and regulation director, said: “The laws we enforce are there to ensure there is transparency over the money spent and received by political parties, and to increase public confidence in our system.

“It’s important that parties comply with the requirements, and report to us in a timely fashion.”

The Electoral Commission found 14 donations were declared late as part of the party’s second quarter report, a period when the Liberal Democrats received 323 donations totalling £2 million.

Investigators found nine donations reported late in the third quarter, when Sir Ed Davey’s party took 258 donations worth £1.9 million.

A Liberal Democrat spokesman said: “This was a small number of honest oversights.

“We continue to offer training to local parties to help ensure reporting deadlines are met.”

The Electoral Commission also revealed a local Labour Party group in south-west London had failed to hand in its 2022 statement of accounts by the set deadline.

Richmond Park Constituency Labour Party paid a £1,000 fine for one offence on July 26 this year.