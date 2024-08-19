What the papers say – August 19

Foreign tensions in Gaza and Ukraine feature on Monday’s front pages.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Prime Minister is under pressure to lift restrictions on Ukranian use of Storm Shadow missiles supplied by Britain.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken has arrived in Israel for Gaza ceasefire talks, according to The Guardian.

Back on British soil, Metro says Labour plans to treat extreme misogyny as a form of terrorism.

All candidates vying to be the next Conservative leader want the government to scrap plans to rethink the winter fuel payment, the Daily Express reports.

The i splashes with reports that almost 3000 children and teenagers have been spiked with dangerous drugs in the last three years.

The Times front page reports workers who are consistently contacted by their bosses could be awarded compensation at employment tribunals.

The Daily Mirror says a British mother has died in Turkey after a cosmetic procedure went wrong.

The Daily Mail claims more than half of Labour MPs received campaign donations from unions in the last election.

Finally, the Daily Star leads with a special report on “alien mummies” from Peru.