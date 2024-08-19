Ted Baker: Locations of 31 stores set for closure

All remaining Ted Baker shops in the UK and Republic of Ireland are expected to have been shut down by the end of the day on Tuesday, after the company behind the fashion chain collapsed into administration in March.

More than 500 jobs are at risk as a result of the closures which will see its stores disappear from high streets.

Here are the locations of stores that will be shut by Tuesday August 20:

– Ashford

– Bath

– Belfast

– Bluewater

– Braintree

– Brent Cross (London)

– Bridgend

– Cannock

– Cheshire Oaks

– Dublin, Grafton Street

– Gatwick North

– Gatwick South

– Glasgow Buchanan Street

– Gloucester Quays

– Heathrow T2

– Heathrow T3

– Heathrow T4

– Heathrow T5

– Kildare

– Livingston

– Luton

– Manchester Shambles

– O2 Outlet

– Portsmouth

– Regent Street (London)

– Sheffield

– St Pancras (London)

– Stansted

– Swindon

– White City (London)

– York