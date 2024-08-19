Mother who cares for disabled son avoids jail after charging police officers

A full-time carer for her disabled son has avoided jail after charging at police officers and calling them “c****” during a protest in Whitehall last month.

Kelly Wildego, 41, of Greenwich, wept in the dock at Inner London Crown Court on Monday as she received a four-month suspended sentence after admitting assaulting an emergency worker.

Alex Agbamu, prosecuting, said “members and supporters of far-right organisations” took part in the protest on July 31.

Wildego shouted at officers “you’re all a bunch of f****** c****” and “you should be ashamed of yourselves”, before rushing at them saying “f****** take me” after most of the violence had stopped at around 8.45pm, the prosecutor said.

Video footage, played to the court, showed her being handcuffed on the ground.

Mr Agbamu said this happened in “isolation” to the earlier disorder and “without explanation”.

The prosecutor told the court that during a police interview, Wildego admitted her conduct and expressed remorse.

Judge Freya Newbery handed Wildego a suspended sentence because she is a full-time carer for her 13-year-old son, who has learning difficulties.

The judge said Wildego was “nasty” towards officers who were “just doing their job”.

She went on: “You’re not the sort of person who usually acts like that.”

Joseph Lord, defending, said that Wildego, who is “wholly ashamed” of her actions, got herself arrested to be with her husband, who was earlier detained by police.

Wildego was also ordered to pay £200 towards prosecution costs and must observe an electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am for eight weeks.