Body found after luxury yacht ‘carrying British passengers’ sinks off Sicily

A body has been found after a luxury yacht believed to be carrying British passengers sunk in bad weather off the coast of Sicily, authorities have said.

Fifteen people were rescued from the 55-metre sailing ship but another six were still missing, according to the area’s mayor.

Four British passengers, two Americans and a Canadian were said to be missing, Italian news agency Ansa reported. It is not known what country the person who died is from.

Local media said a fierce storm, including water spouts, battered the area overnight.

The superyacht, named Bayesian, capsized at around 5am off Palermo and was flying a British flag, according to ship-tracking site Marine Traffic.

The body was found near the wreck at a depth of 50 metres, the fire and rescue services said.

The daily Il Giornale di Sicilia newspaper reported the yacht had mostly British passengers on board, but also people from New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland and British-French citizens.

Speaking earlier, Filippo Tripoli, the mayor of Bagheria in Sicily, said: “This morning, off the coast of Santa Flavia, a foreign boat sunk due to bad weather, 15 people recovered and seven missing.

“Already all the police forces and emergency services are operational and our Red Cross volunteers are present.”