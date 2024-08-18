Police ‘categorically reject’ idea any part of Southend is ‘no-go zone’

Essex Police have said they “categorically reject” the idea that any part of Southend is a “no-go zone”, amid criticism of crime levels in the seaside town.

A group of teenagers was charged earlier this month after youths, some brandishing machetes, fought on the resort town’s seafront on the evening of July 30.

Chief Superintendent Leighton Hammett said officers had “responded quickly and robustly, making arrests within minutes”.

He added that eight people charged “have not gone home as they are still remanded in custody”.

In a statement issued following criticism in the media of crime in the town, Chief Superintendent Hammett said: “I completely and categorically reject the assertion that any part of Southend is a ‘no-go zone’.

“Thousands of people come to the city each and every week and have a fantastic time, enjoying everything it has to offer.”

The police officer added that it was “really disappointing” there were “people within Southend who seek to talk the city and its people down”.

Essex Police said the senior officer had “spoken out” following “disparaging” media reporting about the seaside town.

Chief Superintendent Hammett said: “Despite the picture some are trying to paint, Southend is a really safe place.

“Crime is falling here and has been for some time, and has been falling at a quicker rate than most other parts of the county.”

The police officer said there had been 1,500 fewer crimes reported across the district in the last year, representing a 6.5% fall, with 1,000 fewer violent crimes, a 12% fall, and 80 fewer sexual offences, a 10% fall.

“Knife crime is down by more than 11% in the last year, while anti-social behaviour reports are down 22%,” he added.

Chief Superintendent Hammett said the force’s Operation Union, which runs throughout the summer, was having a “really positive impact” and had led to more than 75 arrests and 230 stop searches.

He added that he wanted to “thank the vast majority of people in Southend who support the city and us”.

The police officer said: “Fortunately though, it appears those who wish to talk down Southend are in a minority, as 80% of people in the district believe we do a good or excellent job – the highest of any area in the county.

“We want people to come here and enjoy the beautiful seafront, the world-famous pier, and the fantastic city centre.”

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old boy appeared in court charged with attempted murder after violence broke out in the Thames Estuary town.

He was one of a group of teenagers who were charged and faced court on August 3 after fighting on the seafront between youths.

The 16 year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, spoke to confirm his personal details when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

He was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to cause serious injury, possession of a prohibited weapon in a public place and violent disorder.

Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram ordered him into youth detention and the boy is to next appear for a preliminary hearing at Basildon Crown Court on September 2.

Prosecutor Godfried Duah told the court a machete or a large knife was spotted after disorder broke out in the crowded town as families enjoyed the summer holiday sunshine.