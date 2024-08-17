Public and priceless artworks safe as blaze rips through Somerset House roof

Priceless artworks, including a Van Gogh painting, have not been damaged and all public are “safe” after a fire ripped through the roof of Somerset House.

London Fire Brigade said 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines were helping to tackle the blaze that broke out on Saturday.

The arts venue said “all staff and public are safe”, and that the building had been closed.

Somerset House Trust director Jonathan Reekie said the fire broke out in the west wing of the building, which is mainly comprised of offices and “back-of-house” facilities, and there are “no artworks in that area”.

Firefighters outside Somerset House in central London (Pol Allingham/PA)

The Courtauld Gallery, located in the north wing, is home to a collection of famous paintings including Vincent Van Gogh’s 1889 self-portrait of himself with a bandaged ear.

Mr Reekie, 59, has been director of the trust for 10 years and told the PA news agency: “What I can confirm is that a fire was spotted at about midday in one corner of west wing, the site was immediately evacuated and the London Fire Brigade called, who arrived very quickly indeed.

“Everybody is safe and for now we want to let the London Fire Brigade get on and do their brilliant work.”

The gallery also houses works by Edouard Manet, Claude Monet and Paul Cezanne.

The cause of the fire is not known.