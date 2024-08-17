Police issue new pictures of missing jacket in Suffolk murder probe

Police have issued new pictures of the missing jacket worn by the mother-of-six who was attacked in the Suffolk village of Brantham.

Anita Rose, 57, was found injured and unconscious after leaving her house to walk her springer spaniel named Bruce at around 5am on July 24.

She was found on Rectory Lane, Brantham, at around 6.25am with serious head injuries and died in hospital four days later, Suffolk Constabulary said.

The murder investigation continues and no charges have been reported.

On Saturday, Suffolk Constabulary released “replicated images” of Ms Rose’s pink zip-up waterproof Regatta jacket which is still missing.

It also issued a picture of her black wallet-style phone case which has a gold crown and studs on.

Officers recovered her actual Apple iPhone but are still looking for the case.

The route that Anita Rose walked (Suffolk Police)

They believe the missing items “could hold key information”.

The jacket is no longer produced and is a Calderdale II in Duchess Dark Cerise from Regatta’s autumn/winter 2017 range, the force said.

Detective Superintendent Mike Brown said: “This update has come from continued work alongside Anita’s family who have assisted us in identifying the make and model of the jacket as well as providing us with an image of Anita’s phone case.

“We continue to believe these missing items could hold key information or evidence to the investigation and ask anyone with any information to come forward and speak with us.

“I’d like to thank Anita’s family for their continued support throughout this investigation, their co-operation has been integral to this case.”

The investigation continues and includes forensic work, searches, house-to-house inquiries and CCTV analysis.

By August 8 officers had spoken to more than 630 people during the probe, taking around 90 statements.

There have been three arrests in connection with the inquiry – a man aged in his 20s and a 45-year-old man on suspicion of murder, and a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

All three were subsequently released on bail.

The force said Ms Rose would have followed one of her usual dog walking routes – starting around 5am at Palfrey Heights, where she turned onto a track road off Brooklands Rise which she followed to Rectory Lane, before turning onto The Chase and the A137 Ipswich Road.

From there she would have turned onto Newmill Lane, reaching the river before turning back and retracing her steps up to Ipswich Road.

Police have previously said they are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen Ms Rose – or anyone else – that morning.

They were particularly interested in sightings between 6am and 6.30am, from the top of Newmill Lane, off Ipswich Road, to the track road between the railway line and the Anglia Water sewage treatment plant, near Rectory Lane where Ms Rose was found.

Anyone with information regarding suspicious people or vehicles seen in the area is urged to get in touch with police.