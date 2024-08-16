What the papers say – August 16

The economy takes centre stage amid a range of stories featuring on the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mail and Daily Express both focus on the “growing economy” as they question the need for predicted tax rises.

The Times turns its focus on the new Labour Government, which has been accused of prioritising unions over pensioners with rail workers set to get above-inflation pay deals.

There are more pay claims on the front of The Daily Telegraph which says GPs are demanding an 11% increase.

The Daily Mirror front focuses on criminal charges in the wake of Friends star Matthew Perry’s death.

The Metro splashes on a woman’s £35,000 compensation payout after her rape case was dropped amid claims she could have had an episode of “sexsomnia”.

The Guardian splashes on A-level results and a claim the country is in a “two-tier system” based on geography.

The Financial Times writes about the scaling back of recession fears in the US.

Lastly, the Daily Star leads on one of Britain’s “most-haunted” dolls, with the toy’s owner claiming it hates men so much it keeps attacking them.