Two teenagers appear in court charged with preparing acts of terrorism

A man and woman in their teens have appeared in court accused of discussing carrying out an act of terrorism.

Rex William Henry Clark, 18, of Ilford, east London; and Sofija Vinogradova, 19, of Cheshunt, Hertfordshire; are alleged to have started talking on a Telegram chatgroup and demonstrated an “extreme right-wing mindset”, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.

Both defendants have been charged with preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006, while Vinogradova is also charged with two counts of collection of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Prosecutors claim the pair discussed him carrying out an act of terrorism and also discussed testing petrol bombs.

The prosecution alleged any plans the defendants had were “not fully formed” and were identified as being at an early stage.

Vinogradova was arrested on August 4 on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm and collection of information likely to be of use to a terrorist, and was later released on bail.

She was later arrested again, along with Clark, on August 10.

The teenagers appeared in court on Friday wearing grey tracksuits and spoke only to confirm their names and addresses.

They were remanded into custody to next appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at the Old Bailey on September 13.

Police earlier said the charges are not related to the disorder seen across the country after the Southport stabbings.