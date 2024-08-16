Rapper pleads not guilty over allegedly ‘menacing’ video about Tommy Robinson

A rapper arrested after posting an allegedly “menacing” video mentioning Tommy Robinson is to face trial next year after pleading not guilty.

Prosecutors dropped a previous charge of conveying false information brought against Omar Abdirizak at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, replacing it with an allegation of sending a grossly offensive or menacing message via a public communications network.

Abdirizak denied the new charge during a short appearance before District Judge David Wain and was granted bail to face trial on January 8.

The case was heard at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court (Jacob King/PA)

The 30-year-old, from Sparkbrook, was told a police officer will be the sole witness at the forthcoming trial.

The Birmingham-based rapper, known as Twista Cheese, is alleged to have made the video, which he posted on social media, between August 1 and 10, before it was then shared by Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, on X.

Adjourning the case, District Judge Wain told Abdirizak: “The defence have applied for unconditional bail. That is not opposed by the prosecution.

“The gentleman will be granted unconditional bail to the trial date.”