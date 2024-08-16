Irish police investigate potential terrorism motivation in army chaplain attack

Irish police are investigating a potential terrorism motivation in an attack on a chaplain at an army barracks in Co Galway.

The victim, named as Fr Paul Murphy – who is aged in his 50s, was stabbed a number of times and is being treated for injuries that are serious but not life-threatening.

The army chaplain was attacked outside Renmore Barracks on Thursday at about 10.45pm and rushed to University Hospital Galway.

Fr Murphy was approached by a youth outside the barracks and attacked. The chaplain then ran through the barracks gate and was followed by the youth.

A spokesman for the Defence Forces said that live ammunition was fired by on-duty personnel as warning shots after he was attacked.

The injured priest received first aid from Defence Forces personnel on duty.

A male youth, aged in his teens, was restrained by members of the Defence Forces and arrested by gardai at the scene.

In a statement, gardai said it is continuing to investigate all the circumstances of the incident.

“The special detective unit of An Garda Siochana is involved in this investigation,” they said.

“One line of inquiry is to establish if this attack had a terrorism motivation.”

They added: “The suspect remains in detention and is being questioned in a garda station in the north western region. Their period of detention has recently been extended.

“An Garda Siochana wishes to reassure the public that at this time it is not believed this incident is part of a wider conspiracy.

“A thorough investigation is underway and all relevant Bureaux have been engaged and are active in progressing this investigation.

“The Garda Commissioner has spoken tot he Defence Forces Chief of Staff and wished the injured Defence Forces member a full and speedy recovery.”

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be carried out today by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

In a Facebook post, Fr Murphy said: “Friends, thank you for your prayers, love and concern.

“Sorry that I can’t reply to all messages and take all the calls coming my way. I’m doing okay; just awaiting surgery.

“All will be well.”

Defence Forces chief of staff Lieutenant General Sean Clancy said: “Our thoughts are with our injured comrade, and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.

“The wellbeing of our personnel is our utmost priority, and we will continue to support him during this time.”

He added: “The swift and decisive response by our personnel last night was exemplary, and in keeping with the highest standards of the Defence Forces and our values.

“Their professionalism ensured that a dangerous situation was quickly brought under control, protecting the lives of others in the vicinity.

“There is no doubt that their actions were critical in preventing further harm or loss of life.

“We are grateful to (gardai) for their rapid response and ongoing assistance in the investigation. We will continue to cooperate fully with their efforts to bring this matter to a thorough and just conclusion.”

In a statement, Bishop Michael Duignan said: “News of the assault on a Catholic priest, who is presently serving as chaplain to the Irish Defence Forces in Galway, is deeply shocking and upsetting.

“I pray for the injured man, asking God that he would make a full recovery. I pray too for his family, for his army colleagues and for the medical personnel who are tending to his injuries at this time.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said his thoughts are with the member of the Defence Forces in hospital.

“I have been briefed on the shocking incident outside Renmore Barracks last night and my thoughts are with the member of the Defence Forces in hospital.

“I want to thank Defence Forces personnel and Gardai for their action and response,” he posted on the social network X.

Tanaiste, and Minister for Defence, Micheal Martin condemned the attack.

“I condemn the violent attack at Renmore Barracks last night,” he posted on X.

“I commend the members of the Defence Forces on duty at the time, whose intervention was critical.

“Our thoughts are with the Defence Forces member injured in the attack.”

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said: “My first thoughts are with Fr Paul Murphy, and I wish him a speedy recovery.

“An Garda Siochana responded promptly last night, and the suspect is in garda custody.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the members of the Defence Forces who intervened bravely at the scene.”

In a statement, a spokesman for the Defence Forces said: “The Defence Forces can confirm that an incident occurred at Dun Ui Mhaoliosa, Renmore, Co Galway yesterday evening where shots were fired by on duty Defence Forces personnel.

“This action was taken in strict accordance with force protection protocols after a Defence Forces member was assaulted by a male civilian.

“The soldiers on duty responded to the immediate threat with appropriate force to ensure the safety of personnel and secure the area.

“The assailant was quickly detained and handed over to An Garda Siochana, who are now conducting a full investigation into the incident.

“The injured Defence Forces member was provided with immediate first aid at the scene before being transported to hospital for further treatment. We can confirm that the victims injuries, while serious, are not life-threatening.

“The Defence Forces are committed to the safety and security of all personnel and will continue to cooperate fully with gardai in their investigation.”