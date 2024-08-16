Harry and Meghan speak Spanish to schoolchildren on Colombia tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken to schoolchildren in Spanish as their four-day tour of Colombia continues.

Harry and Meghan took part in an art session and planted trees during a visit to a school in the capital, Bogota.

At the Colegio La Giralda, the couple’s arrival was celebrated with performances from students who wore traditional Colombian dress and performed cumbia songs with live percussion.

While visiting a nursery class, Meghan told a student in Spanish: “You’re the same age as my son Archie.”

Harry also practised his Spanish, asking students their names and ages.

Harper’s Bazaar magazine, covering the trip as the only words pool, said the children performed a song for the couple before presenting them with gifts and handwritten letters.

Accompanied by Colombia’s vice-president Francia Marquez, Harry and Meghan went to the school’s garden where three trees were planted.

The couple have a full security detail during their visit, alongside Ms Marquez, who invited them to Colombia for what has been dubbed a DIY royal tour.

They also visited the school’s “social and emotional gym” which teaches students mental and physical exercises to balance their mental health and personal wellbeing.

The students demonstrated for the couple their own personal meditation techniques.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from the working monarchy in 2020 and no longer travel at the request of the UK Government on official overseas royal visits.