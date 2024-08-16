Fortnite back on mobile devices in Europe as Epic Games launches own app store

Fortnite is back on mobile devices in Europe after developer Epic Games confirmed the launch of its own app store on Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android, but UK iPhone users must wait until next year for the rollout.

The arrival of the Epic Games Store makes it one of the first third-party app stores accessible on the iPhone, with the store also set to include other popular games including Rocket League Sideswipe and Fall Guys.

The launch marks the latest chapter in a long-running battle between Epic and the tech giants over their control of their app stores and developer commission fees, with the stand-off seeing Fortnite being pulled from both Apple and Google app stores in 2020, and a number of legal and regulatory cases since.

Now, new competition laws in the EU – the Digital Markets Act (DMA) – have changed the landscape by introducing sweeping new rules designed to stop the biggest tech firms from cornering digital markets and as a result this has forced Apple to allow people in Europe to download iPhone apps from stores not operated by the US tech giant, a move it has long resisted.

Epic said it was now able to launch its store and return Fortnite to Apple devices in the EU because of the DMA, and roll out worldwide on Android – including the UK – but that UK iPhone users would have to wait until some time in 2025 for the launch to reach them.

In a blog post announcing the launch, Epic again criticised Apple and Google over their “anti-competitive” approach to app stores and accused the companies of making it more difficult for users to access alternative app store platforms.

“We’re launching on iOS devices in the European Union thanks to the Digital Markets Act, but Apple is still blocking all other iOS users outside of Europe from accessing Fortnite and Epic Games Store for iOS,” the company said.

The stand-off saw Fortnite pulled from both Apple and Google app stores in 2020 (Alamy/PA)

“For now, the process of installing the Epic Games Store on iOS and Android is lengthy due to Apple and Google introducing intentionally poor-quality install experiences laden by multiple steps, confusing device settings, and scare screens.

“We are continuing to fight in courts and work with regulators around the globe to eliminate the anti-competitive terms that Apple and Google impose on developers and consumers, so we can build a better store for everyone.”

Epic Games chief executive Tim Sweeney said: “The tide is turning and the mobile ecosystem is finally opening up to competition.

“We are grateful to the European Commission for making it possible to launch the Epic Games Store and offer our games to iOS users in the European Union.

“Now European iOS users and all Android users can access our store and games, as they’ve always been able to do on open platforms like PC and Mac.

“The fight is far from over, but this is tangible progress for developers and consumers who can begin to benefit from competition and choice.”

As part of the launch, Epic also confirmed it was bringing its games to several other third-party app stores accessible on iOS in the EU, including AltStore.

Google declined to comment on the launch.

Apple has been contacted for comment.