What the papers say – August 15

A range of news stories feature across the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers with little agreement on the day’s main story.

The Daily Mail focuses on the latest pay offer for train drivers as the Government works to end two years of strikes.

The Times is also occupied by labour issues with a warning to the Government not to rush in sweeping reforms

The Daily Express launches a campaign calling for Chancellor Rachel Reeves to U-turn on plans to scrap the winter fuel payment.

The i reports interest rates are set to be cut numerous times by the end of the year.

The Daily Telegraph leads on prison overcrowding, saying offenders convicted more than 100 times are being let off with a “slap on the wrist”.

Social media firms are “substantially failing to respond to the risk” to youngsters, according to a report which features on the front of the Daily Mirror .

The Metro leads on the story of parents who were sent the wrong body after their teacher son died abroad.

The Guardian looks overseas as it reports on Ukraine forces moving deeper into Russia.

The Financial Times says confectionery giant Mars is moving to buy the maker of Pringles crisps.

Lastly, the Daily Star leads on Britain’s dirty little baked bean secret.