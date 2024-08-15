‘Violent racist’ jailed for attack on black man in Manchester disorder

A “violent racist” who punched and kicked a black man in the face during disorder in Manchester has been jailed for three years and two months.

Joseph Ley, 30, of Hardman Street, Stockport, was sentenced on Thursday afternoon at Manchester Crown Court for violent disorder.

Prosecutor Philip Hall said footage obtained by police showed “a black male being confronted by a group of white males” in Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester city centre on August 3.

Mr Hall said the attack was “motivated by racial hatred” and Ley was the “first to instigate physical violence” against the man, punching and kicking him in the face.

Ley, a father-of-two, was heard on footage saying: “You got a problem with us English, bro?”.

In the footage, members of the crowd can also be heard shouting “kill him” and “stamp on his f****** face”.

Ley was also given a sentence of two months, to run concurrently, for possession of an offensive weapon – an extendable baton – that was found at his home.

In his sentencing remarks, Judge John Potter told Ley: “Your actions in Piccadilly Gardens amounted to nothing more or less than mindless violence inspired by your bigoted and racist views.

“You took a leading role in the attack – being the first person who instigated any violence.

“You are a violent racist offender who has access to weapons capable of causing very serious harm.”

Defending, Emily Calman said Ley had “thought he was attending an event to celebrate British culture”.

Paul Smith, 21, of Keynsham Road, Manchester who has been sentenced to two years and ten months in prison (CPS/PA)

Greater Manchester Police said 102 suspects had been identified as being involved in recent disorder and 73 of those had been charged, with more to be convicted “as the days pass”.

Earlier on Thursday, a man “inspired by the ignorance of racism” who threw bricks at police outside a hotel housing asylum seekers was jailed for two years and 10 months.

Paul Smith, 21, of Keynsham Road, Manchester, was sentenced for violent disorder at Manchester Crown Court.

In footage shown in court, Smith could be seen throwing bricks and a bottle towards police officers and vehicles during the disorder outside the Holiday Inn hotel in Manchester on July 31.

Prosecutor Mr Hall said of Smith’s demeanour on the footage: “He’s smiling and appears to be taking some delight from the event.”

Mr Hall said a “troubling” Facebook post encouraging people to meet outside the hotel on July 31 was reported to police.

The post included the words: “Let’s get them out. 6pm today. Stand up and take note”, and was followed by three fist emojis and three emojis of the England flag.

A police officer at the scene reported that some of the group were “wearing balaclavas” while others were “drinking (from) bottles of alcohol”.

The officer said the gathering was “initially good-natured” but the “mood changed” when several hotel residents arrived.

Mr Hall said: “Glass bottles, eggs and water were thrown towards police and hotel residents as they were escorted into the hotel grounds.”

A hotel resident who was hospitalised after suffering cuts from a bottle that was thrown said the disorder had a “devastating effect” on them.

In a statement read out to court, they added: “I came to this country to feel safe, but since this incident I do not feel safe any more.”

A bus driver was also hospitalised after he was punched during an attack on his vehicle that passed by the hotel.

In a statement read out to court, the driver said: “I don’t go to work to be attacked.

“These men have left me feeling visibly shaken and frightened to go back to work.”

A housing officer at the Holiday Inn hotel said they had “started taking different routes into work” since the disorder, adding that other colleagues were “afraid to come into work”.

In his sentencing remarks, Judge Potter said: “On July 29, an appalling and tragic attack took place in Southport. Three children lost their lives and numerous other children and adults were seriously injured in a knife attack.

“Shortly after that attack, lies were deliberately spread via leaflets, the internet and social media as to who may have been responsible.

“This material emphasised the supposed nationality, ethnicity and religion of the alleged attacker.

“Inspired by the ignorance of racism, mobs gathered in towns and cities throughout the country intent on retribution.

“Groups of individuals were targeted for this retribution by these mobs.

“The targeted groups were often those in the UK who may have come to seek sanctuary.”

The judge added: “Hotels where asylum seekers were living were deliberately attacked. On occasion individuals were randomly assaulted – mainly it seems because of the colour of their skin.”

Defending, Laura Broome said Smith had taken “full responsibility for his part in what he accepts was an appalling incident” and had not taken a “leading” role in the disorder.

She cited a witness statement from a neighbour describing Smith as “inclusive, polite and caring”.

Judge Potter said Smith was identified from the footage because he was “wearing distinctive training shoes”.

The judge told Smith: “Your attempt to disguise your identity by wearing a T-shirt on your head was unsuccessful.”

Another man who carried out a “spinning kick” against a shop window during disorder in Manchester city centre on August 3 was jailed for 20 months.

Oliver Chapman, 23, of Duke Street, Radcliffe, was sentenced for violent disorder on Thursday afternoon at Manchester Crown Court.

During a police interview, Chapman admitted kicking a shop front, saying: “I’d done a silly spinning kick to it.”

Oliver Chapman, 23, of Duke Street, Radcliffe, who was jailed for 20 months for violent disorder (PA/GMP)

Greater Manchester Police Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Naismith said: “Acts of mindless violence will not be tolerated, and we hope this result sends a clear message that any outbreak of disorder will be dealt with robustly.

“If you were involved in violent disorder expect a knock on the door if you haven’t had one already.”

He added: “Our ongoing work across several operations has led to 102 suspects being identified, with 73 of those being charged and as the days pass more will start to be convicted for their actions.”