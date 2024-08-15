Two more men jailed following Rotherham hotel rioting

Two people who were part of the mob that attacked a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham have each been jailed for more than two years.

Painter and decorator Billy Pemberton, 31, was given a sentence of two years and four months at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, South Yorkshire Police confirmed.

Billy Pemberton, 31, has been jailed for two years and four months after admitting violent disorder (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

His case had been adjourned from Wednesday when the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, heard how Pemberton was part of a group that was throwing missiles at a small group of “cornered” police outside the hotel, but there was no evidence he threw anything at the officers himself.

The court heard he was also spotted in a group that was chanting “who the f*** is Allah?”.

Pemberton admitted picking up a police baton, dropped by an officer, and taking it away from the scene.

He later took it to a pub where he boasted about it, the court heard.

Gordon Stables, defending, said his client is “utterly dejected and remorseful” and facing losing his business, which employs three people, due to the prison sentence.

Mr Stables said Pemberton went to the hotel after “seeing things on social media that were completely and utterly untrue, complete lies”.

He said: “Others will suffer due to his stupidity.”

Pemberton, of Rosehill Road, Rawmarsh, admitted violent disorder at a previous hearing.

More than 60 officers were injured as they battled hundreds of people outside the hotel in the Manvers area of the town, with some gaining entry to the building and trying to set it alight with a burning bin.

Michael Whitehead, 27, was jailed for two years and eight months after admitting violent disorder (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

Michael Whitehead, 27, was jailed for two years and eight months at the same court on Thursday after he was spotted shouting and chanting at the Holiday Inn Express, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed.

According to the CPS, Whitehead’s chants included “You’re not fit to wear the badge” to the officers and “Let’s go f****** mental, let’s go f****** mental” to the mob.

Whitehead, of no fixed abode, admitted violent disorder and was jailed on Thursday.

Jonathan Storer, chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “This week, many more offenders are being sentenced for their part in the disorder at the Holiday Inn at Rotherham.

“This will continue as we work quickly, alongside our partners in the criminal justice system, to bring these people to justice. The sentence passed today clearly emphasises that this sort of offending will not be tolerated in our communities.”