Police investigating disturbance at Manchester Airport pass file to CPS

Police investigating a disturbance last month at Manchester Airport have passed a “comprehensive” file to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Video widely circulated on social media showed an officer kick and appear to stamp on the head of Fahir Amaaz, 19, as he and his brother Muhammad Amaad, 25, both from Rochdale, were restrained by officers.

More footage emerged days later which showed the immediate lead-up to the incident on July 23, including when two female police officers were hit to the ground before Mr Amaaz was incapacitated with a Taser.

On Thursday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “We have submitted a comprehensive file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service for advice as part of an investigation into a series of alleged criminal offences which saw three police officers injured at Manchester Airport in July.

“GMP major incident team investigators, led by a highly experienced senior investigating officer, have been thoroughly investigating the incident.”

Four men arrested on suspicion of affray and assault remain on bail.

A separate investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct continues into the actions of officers involved.

One officer is under criminal investigation for assault in connection with the arrests of the brothers.

A second officer has been advised they are also under criminal investigation for assault over an incident shortly after when two other men were arrested.

The initial footage led to protests in Rochdale and Manchester city centre.