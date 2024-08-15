Nine-year-old girl who died after being hit by bus is named

A nine-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus in south-east London has been named as Ada Bicakci.

She died in hospital on August 5, two days after the collision in Bexleyheath. Her five-year-old brother was also struck and taken to hospital as a precaution.

Her organs were donated and she went on to help six other people after her death, her family said.

Ada lived in Bexleyheath with her family and went to a local primary school.

The girl, who was a Turkish-British national, also attended a Turkish school in south-east London and she was a keen gymnast and swimmer.

Ada Bicakci was hit by a bus (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A statement released through the Metropolitan Police on Thursday said: “Her family have said that following her death, Ada’s organs were donated to help six other children. She will have a multi-faith funeral.”

The children were with a family member at the time of the collision, police said.

The male driver of the bus, who was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving and drug-driving, has been bailed to a date in early November pending further enquiries.

Officers were called to the incident on Watling Street just after 9am.

Detectives have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.