More students accepted on UK degree courses than last year – Ucas

The number of students accepted on to UK degree courses has risen this year, Ucas figures show.

A total of 425,680 applicants (of all ages and domiciles) have gained a place at university or college – up 3% on the same point last year, according to data published by the university admissions service.

Ucas said 82% of all applicants have gained a place at their first choice university or college, which is up from 79% last year.

For 18-year-olds in the UK, 243,650 applicants have been accepted – up 6% on last year.

The number of 18-year-olds from the most disadvantaged backgrounds in the UK to gain places on courses has reached a record high, Ucas said.

Overall, 27,600 of UK 18-year-olds from the most disadvantaged backgrounds (POLAR4 Quintile 1) have accepted a degree place, up 7% on 25,800 last year and on the previous record of 26,650 in 2021.

The number of international students who have been accepted on to courses stands at 51,170, down slightly on 51,210 last year.

Accepted applicants from China (10,950) are down 6% compared with last year.

The Education Secretary has said she is committed to closing the “big gaps” in university access.

Bridget Phillipson told Sky News: “I think, sadly, whatever the headline figure in terms of university applications, we do still see, sadly, very big differences between different parts of the country.

“So, for example, you’re far more likely to apply to university from London and the South East than you are from the North East, where I’m from. So it’s not kind of a flat figure across the country.

“There are big gaps, big differences, and actually they’ve been growing in recent years.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said there were ‘very big differences’ in university application levels across the country (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

She added that the Government does not intend to remove visa restrictions placed on international students by the previous Tory government.

In January, restrictions were introduced to prevent most international students bringing dependents with them to the UK.

Asked whether the visa restrictions should be reversed, Ms Phillipson told Sky News: “We don’t intend to change that.

“But what I do say is that international students who come to our country and study do make a tremendous contribution.”

Jo Saxton, chief executive of Ucas, said: “Today’s figures highlight the tenacity and effort from students who have aimed high and are about to embark on their exciting next steps.

“I’m particularly thrilled to see free school meals students securing a place at university or college in record numbers.

“I know how important it is to everyone working in education that every student, no matter their background, has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

“Widening access and participation is not just about numbers; it’s about opening up doors and transforming the lives of students through higher education so they can pursue their passions and career aspirations.

“Ucas is here to help all applicants take their next step, including students who received different results than expected, or those who are looking to change their mind.

“There are just under 30,000 courses available in Ucas clearing across a broad range of subjects and universities so there really is something for everyone.”

Vivienne Stern, chief executive of Universities UK (UUK), said: “Everyone who worked hard for their results today should be immensely proud of themselves.

“It is heartening to see that a record number of disadvantaged students have gained a place at a university or college this year. We know that a degree has particularly strong benefits for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, and this will boost earnings and career prospects throughout their lifetimes.”