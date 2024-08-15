Make this last Premier League season to be locked behind paywall, urge Lib Dems

The Liberal Democrats have called on the Government to make this the last Premier League season where games are locked behind a paywall.

In its General Election manifesto, the party pledged to tackle the high price of watching football on TV and ensure that at least 10 Premier League games a season would be free to air.

The Lib Dems claim that broadcasting more football matches for free would build on the success of the Olympics programming and inspire the next generation of boys and girls to get involved in sports.

Calum Miller, MP for Bicester and Woodstock, has now written to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy to urge her to meet with representatives from the football industry to discuss free broadcasting options.

In the letter, Mr Miller said: “This must be the last Premier League season to be locked behind the paywall.

“Football remains the most popular sport in the United Kingdom, deeply rooted in our country’s culture and tradition, attracting millions of passionate fans and players.

“But ticket prices for matches have continued to soar during the cost of living crisis and many fans are now priced out of watching the team they support.

“I am calling on you to have discussions with the Premier League to tear down the paywall and give football back to the country.

Footballer Cole Palmer (John Walton/PA)

“Perhaps with your intervention, the Premier League and associated television companies might be persuaded to give us all a live Premier League match as a Christmas present.

“It is time for young boys and girls, and their mums, dads and grandparents, to watch Cole Palmer’s penalties, Saka’s dazzling footwork and Pep Guardiola’s record breakers.

“I hope you are able to make this happen.”

The letter also notes the Women’s Super League and Spanish top division La Liga have made games available for free as part of a deal with broadcasters.

A DCMS spokesperson said: “The Government has no plans to review the listed events regime.”