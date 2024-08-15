David Lammy to visit Israel with French counterpart to press for Gaza ceasefire

Foreign Secretary David Lammy is to visit Israel with his French counterpart Stephane Sejourne to advocate for a ceasefire in the war in Gaza.

In the first joint UK-France visit to the region in over 10 years, Mr Lammy and the French foreign minister will also visit the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT).

They said they will use the visit to stress “there is no time for delays or excuses from all parties on a ceasefire deal”.

The pair will meet Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz and the minister of strategic affairs of Israel, Ron Dermer.

This week, officials from the US, Qatar and Egypt are to meet an Israeli delegation in Qatar.

Hamas has not yet said whether it will be participating after accusing Israel of adding new demands to a previous proposal that had US and international support.

Mediating parties have been attempting to secure an agreement for a three-phase plan in which Hamas would release a number of hostages captured in the October 7 attack in exchange for a lasting ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Mr Lammy said: “This is a dangerous moment for the Middle East. The risk of the situation spiralling out of control is rising.

“Any Iranian attack would have devastating consequences for the region.

“The UK and France are united in our commitment to secure a lasting peace for Israelis, Palestinians and the wider region.

“There can be no delays or excuses. All parties must engage seriously in negotiations on a ceasefire deal.

“This is a vital opportunity to secure the release of hostages and an immediate surge in aid into Gaza.

“Only with diplomacy can we end the current destructive cycle of retaliatory violence. Only with diplomacy can we deliver long-term peace and security for all.

“That is the message we will be taking with us to the region.”

The Gazan health ministry has said more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s offensive, which has also wounded 92,401 people and displaced more than 85% of the population from their homes.

Escalating tensions have raised fears of all-out war in the region as fire is regularly exchanged between Lebanon-backed Hezbollah and the Israeli military.

Israeli forces have regularly targeted mosques, schools, hospitals and cemeteries in Gaza where it claims fighters or tunnels are located, often causing civilian casualties.

The fighting has also killed 329 Israeli soldiers.

Mr Sejourne said: “It’s never too late for peace. We must at all costs avoid a regional war, which would have terrible consequences.

“We must secure a ceasefire agreement and the release of all the hostages.

“France and the United Kingdom support the efforts of the American, Egyptian and Qatari mediators to achieve this.”

He said: “We have been mobilised for several weeks to call on all parties to show restraint and responsibility. Any miscalculation in the current situation could provoke a generalised conflagration.”