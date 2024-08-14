London Southend latest airport to secure High Court injunction against activists

London Southend Airport has become the latest to secure a High Court injunction to stop would-be environmental protesters trespassing on its land.

Several others have gained similar orders in recent weeks to protect against protests by groups including Just Stop Oil (JSO).

Lawyers for the Essex site told a hearing on Wednesday that it was a “significant and busy international airport” that “remains exposed” to the risk of “direct action demonstrations”, by being “one of very few significant English airports” not to have an injunction.

In written submissions, Tom Roscoe, representing the airport, said: “London Southend is now the only London airport not to have an injunction against ‘persons unknown’ connected to JSO.

“This is unlikely to have escaped the attention of JSO activists and therefore exacerbates the risk faced by this airport.”

Since late June, several other airports have sought the court’s protection, including Stansted, Gatwick, Heathrow, London City, Liverpool, Birmingham and Newcastle.

No members of JSO or any other protest group attended Wednesday’s hearing and were not represented.

Mr Roscoe said that the airport was “an attractive target” for protesters because of its “strategic status” and the layout of the site, which make it “vulnerable”.

The court in London was told that JSO said in July this year that its supporters “will be taking action at airports this summer”, including protesters cutting through airport fences, gluing themselves to runways and staging sit-ins at terminals.

Mr Roscoe said that while the group said on August 7 that it would pause its activities because of “recent nationwide civil unrest”, it had indicated a “clear intention to resume direct action activities”.

Four JSO supporters were arrested near Manchester Airport on August 5, the barrister said.

The court also heard that JSO had targeted London Southend in November 2021, when 12 activists entered the terminal with three oil drums, “disrupting the airport at large”.

The site, which Mr Roscoe said handles between 33,000 and 37,000 passengers per month in the summer, has also been the target of action by fellow environmental group Extinction Rebellion.

Mrs Justice Farbey granted the injunction, saying it was “no more than is necessary and proportionate” and that further protests could cause “significant disruption”.

She said: “It is very likely that the anticipated actions of the protesters would substantially interfere with the claimants’ operation of the airport as a whole.”

The measure will last for five years and be reviewed in 12 months.

After the ruling, a spokesman for London Southend said: “As the quick and easy airport gateway to Europe for people living to the east of London and in south-east England, this High Court injunction was acquired to minimise any potential risk of disruption to people choosing to fly from London Southend.

“Passengers heading off on a well-earned summer holiday or an overdue visit to friends and family can be assured that London Southend has taken every possible step to ensure smooth travel.

“Aligned with the UK aviation industry, we are committed to working towards achieving a net zero future.”