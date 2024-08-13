Man charged with attempted murder after girl, 11, stabbed in Leicester Square

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an 11-year-old girl was stabbed in Leicester Square.

Ioan Pintaru, 32, was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

The girl’s mother, 34, was initially thought to have been hurt but blood from her daughter’s injuries had been mistaken for injuries of her own, the Metropolitan Police said.