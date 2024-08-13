Major police response after woman hit by car in Glasgow

A woman has been hit by a car in Glasgow city centre, sparking a huge emergency service response.

Police Scotland said the woman was struck by a car on Wellington Street at around 2.40pm on Tuesday.

The force said “inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances”.

More than a dozen police vehicles along with fire and ambulance crews were sent to the scene.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Around 2.40pm on Tuesday August 13 a woman was struck by a car on Wellington Street, Glasgow.

“Emergency services are in attendance and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Road closures are in place on Wellington Street between Cadogan Street and Waterloo Street, and Wellington Lane is closed between West Campbell Street and Wellington Street.

“Motorists are advised to take an alternative route.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 14.39 to attend an incident on Wellington Lane, Glasgow.

“An ambulance, paramedic response unit and a trauma team were dispatched to the scene.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We are currently in attendance alongside emergency service partners at an incident on Wellington Lane, Glasgow.”