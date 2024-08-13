Channel 4 backs Paralympics GB campaign to help disabled people get active

Channel 4 and Paralympics GB have teamed up for an on-air campaign encouraging disabled people to take up a sport ahead of the Paris Games.

The broadcaster’s coverage will drive viewers to the website of the Every Body Moves initiative, a project run by Paralympics GB to link disabled people with sporting opportunities in their local area.

Seven-time Paralympic champion racer Hannah Cockroft said: “Campaigns like Every Body Moves are so important because we digest so many things on social media and in the media, but you still don’t see that many disabled people included.

“You don’t see someone like you. I still visit schools where disabled children are being told they can’t do sport, they can’t take part in PE.

Hannah Cockroft after being made an OBE by the Princess Royal (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“That was what I was told growing up and look what I’ve gone on to achieve. It terrifies me that there are still young people out there being told that, it’s such a damaging narrative.

Racing driver turned commentator Billy Monger, who will be presenting Channel 4’s breakfast show during the Paralympics, said: “Every Body Moves is such a good campaign, it’s all about just inclusivity, getting everyone involved in sport.

“I know what sport’s done for me and how it’s helped change my life for the better, I’m hoping it would do the same for more people.”

Throughout its coverage Channel 4 will feature an on-screen QR code at least four times a day which will take users to the Every Body Moves website.

On the portal visitors will be able to enter their postcode and the site will show a range of inclusive sports and activities in their area.

The campaign will run across Channel 4 channels from August 28 during the Paris Paralympics Opening Ceremony.