Body recovered from lake in search for missing 16-year-old

Police searching for a 16-year-old boy who got into difficulty while swimming in a lake on the hottest day of the year so far have found a body.

Cambridgeshire Police said they were called by the ambulance service at 5.26pm on Monday reporting concerns for a teenager in the water at Burnside Lakes in Cherry Hinton, just outside Cambridge.

The UK saw its hottest day of the year so far on Monday after a temperature of 34.8C was recorded in Cambridge.

The force said search teams recovered a body from the lake at about 1pm on Tuesday.

A spokesman said: “It is believed the boy, who is 16 and from the Essex area, was swimming in the lake with a group of friends when he got into difficulty.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be that of the missing boy and his family have been notified.”