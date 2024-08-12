Two people arrested on suspicion of murder after man falls from Salford balcony

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man fell from a fourth-floor balcony in Salford, police have said.

Officers were called to reports that a man had fallen from a balcony at Black Friar Court at 8.42pm on Sunday night, Greater Manchester Police said.

Despite efforts from emergency services, the 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at hospital, the force added.

Police have arrested a man, 37, and a woman, 40, on suspicion of murder who both remain in custody for questioning.

Enquiries are ongoing, the force said, as they appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector David Ogden from Greater Manchester Police said: “We know the community will be concerned about this tragic death, and we share their concern.

“We’re appealing to anyone who has not yet spoken to us.

“Please don’t assume that what you know is already known to us.

“The smallest piece of information may be crucial to our investigation and towards getting answers for this man’s family.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting log 3044 of 11/8/24 or to contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.