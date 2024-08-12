Teenager sentenced to 14 months for balaclava-clad ‘moment of madness’

A 19-year-old who attended a protest dressed in black and wearing a balaclava has been handed a 14-month sentence for his part in disorder which left passing motorists terrified.

Convicted heroin dealer Amjad Ali was also ordered to consecutively serve 12 months of a suspended sentence after admitting affray at Northampton Crown Court.

He was arrested in Kettering Road, Northampton, at about 7pm on Wednesday August 7, during a gathering in response to rumours of a far-right protest at the office of an immigration law firm.

Witness evidence from police officers was read to the court, describing how Ali punched an unknown male in the face, and aimed a “ferocious” kick at another victim’s head.

Two other people were arrested after the incident which lasted about 20 seconds.

Passing sentence, Judge Adrienne Lucking KC told Ali, of Alcombe Road, Northampton: “Your offending must be seen in the context of the widespread and extensively reported scenes of disorder, violence and criminal damage which has taken place around the country.

“This conduct will always attract immediate and substantial punishment.

“I have seen a two-minute video recording of the incident. There were two separate groups of people present.”

An unidentified object was thrown across the road towards Ali’s group, the judge said, adding: “This was a catalyst for the group to surge across the road through and around passing traffic with the majority in dark paramilitary-style clothing with faces concealed.

Northampton Crown Court (Joe Giddens/PA)

“The traffic was impeded and it must have been terrifying for the drivers of those vehicles.”

Defence barrister Liam Muir, offering mitigation, said of the projectile being thrown: “He (Ali) reacts in a moment of madness when he surges forwards with others.

“There is some degree of provocation.”

Ali, who was given a two-year suspended sentenced in January for drug supply offences and possession of ammonia in a public place, is extremely remorseful about his role in the disorder, Mr Muir said.

The court heard that Ali’s brother died of complications from Covid-19 in 2021 and his father died after a heart attack a year later.

Judge Lucking told the court that only a custodial was appropriate given the circumstances.

She told Ali: “The offence was committed during a period of serious disorder in a number of locations across the country.

“The offence occurred in a busy public area and the offence was committed during the currency of a suspended sentence order imposed seven months earlier.”