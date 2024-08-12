Shropshire Star
Man arrested after attack on mosque in Co Down

The mosque at Greenwell Street in Newtownards was attacked on the early hours of Saturday.

A man has been arrested following an attack on a mosque in Co Down.

The mosque on Greenwell Street in Newtownards was attacked in the early hours of Saturday.

Police investigating the incident arrested a 42-year-old man on Sunday following searches at two properties in Newtownards.

He was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted arson, possessing a petrol bomb, and attempted intimidation.

